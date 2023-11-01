BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Congressman David G. Valadao (CA-22) introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate November 12, 2023, as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Awareness Day. Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) is a rare brain disease that causes a rapid decline in a person’s cognitive health and often leads to death within only a few months to one year following the onset of symptoms. Longtime Bakersfield Mayor Harvey L. Hall passed away from CJD in 2018.

Congressman Valadao was joined in the introduction by Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (CA-20), Representatives Jim Costa (CA-21), Shontel Brown (OH-11), Elissa Slotkin (MI-07), and Dave Joyce (OH-14).