Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Awareness Day

Local lawmakers support resolution to designate Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Awareness Day on November 12th
Clarence Hunter - Debbie Yobs - Mark Corum - Rep David Valadao - Lavonne C Hall.jpg
Hall Ambulance
Clarence Hunter - Debbie Yobs - Mark Corum - Rep David Valadao - Lavonne C Hall.jpg
Clarence Hunter - Lavonne C Hall - Rep Kevin McCarthy - Mark Corum - Kendall Hussey - Debbie Yobs.jpg
Mark Corum - Debbie Yobs - Rep Jim Costa - Lavonne C Hall - Clarence Hunter.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-01T07:15:51-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:15:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Congressman David G. Valadao (CA-22) introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate November 12, 2023, as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Awareness Day. Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) is a rare brain disease that causes a rapid decline in a person’s cognitive health and often leads to death within only a few months to one year following the onset of symptoms. Longtime Bakersfield Mayor Harvey L. Hall passed away from CJD in 2018.

Congressman Valadao was joined in the introduction by Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (CA-20), Representatives Jim Costa (CA-21), Shontel Brown (OH-11), Elissa Slotkin (MI-07), and Dave Joyce (OH-14).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
If You Give a Child a Book

If You Give a Child a Book