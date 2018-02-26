Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Crews are on scene of a fire on Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
The apartments appear to be vacant.
23ABC will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
The Better Business Bureau has issued a security system warning for the Bakersfield area after receiving information from Tel-Tec…
Crews are on scene of a fire on Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
In the wake of recent shootings one local pastor is preparing his church to protect themselves by holding an active shooter training.
CSUB students approved a $37 million plan to triple the size of the Student Union, build an aquatics facility and improve…