Crews battle an abandoned house fire in East Bakersfield on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City and county fire crews battled a vacant home fire off Bernard Street near Alta Vista in East Bakersfield early Friday.

Fire officials say the abandoned structure was filled with debris that caught fire, increasing the possibility that it could spread to nearby homes.

A handful of fire engines and one ladder truck were on scene and crews were able to confine the fire to the home.

There were no reports of anyone on the property when crews arrived.

Arson investigators are now handling the case.