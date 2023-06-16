Watch Now
Crews battle brush fire near Pond, Calif.

Officials say it is unknown what started it.
Crews spent hours battling this grass fire Thursday night in the community of Pond, about 6 miles southwest of Delano, a community that was ravaged by floods during the winter storm season.<br/>
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 16, 2023
POND, Calif. (KERO) — Crews spent hours battling this grass fire Thursday night in the community of Pond, about 6 miles southwest of Delano, a community that was ravaged by floods during the winter storm season.

Fire officials at the scene told 23ABC the flames spread due to winds out of the west pushing to the east with a flame length of 10-to-15 feet. Additional units were also called in because of the weather, the wind, and fire conditions

Pond Road west of Magnolia Avenue was shut down for a time due to the fire.

Officials say it is unknown what started it.

