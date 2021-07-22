Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Crews tackle wildfire in the Tehachapi Loop

Tehachapi Live Train Cams
Brush fire
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 00:42:28-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A wildfire is burning in the Tehachapi Loop area. Details are limited at this time, but video and pictures from Tehachapi Live Train Cams at 9:20 p.m. shows crews responding to the scene. We're working to find out more details from officials including any injuries and structures at risk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
