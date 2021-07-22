Crews tackle wildfire in the Tehachapi Loop

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A wildfire is burning in the Tehachapi Loop area. Details are limited at this time, but video and pictures from Tehachapi Live Train Cams at 9:20 p.m. shows crews responding to the scene. We're working to find out more details from officials including any injuries and structures at risk.
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 00:42:28-04
