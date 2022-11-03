Critters Without Litters performs 100,000th spay and neuter surgery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield non-profit Critters Without Litters performed their 100,000th spay and neuter surgery, according to an announcement from the organization on Thursday, November 3rd. The surgery took place only weeks before the charity's 10th anniversary.

“It’s a mind-boggling number to contemplate,” said Critters Without Litters Executive Director Vicky Thrasher. “I still remember our first few weeks when we wondered how we’d ever get up to twenty surgeries a day. To have come so far is an amazing achievement for our organization and the incredible staff who make it happen day in and day out.”

As of now, the organization's clinic provides approximately 70 to 80 spay and neuter surgeries for cats and dogs every day, pets and feral animals. Critters Without Litters is open four days a week, Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization also vaccinates approximately 120 to 180 animals per week through its walk-in vaccine clinic, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same days.

“As much as we might like to rest on our laurels in celebration of this achievement, we know there’s still work to be done,” said Thrasher. “Until the day comes that every cat and dog in our community has a loving, forever home we’ll be here, doing what we can to make that dream a reality.”

For more information on Critters Without Litters, call 661-831-6000 or visit the charity's website.