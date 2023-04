BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Cirugia Sin Fronteras (CSF) Foundation will hold a free Drive-Through Food Distribution event on Fri, May 12.

The event aims to support families in Kern County that may be suffering from food insecurity. Food will be given away until supplies run out.

The event will take place at the CSF Foundation office on Mount Vernon Avenue at 9 a.m. For more information, call (661) 404-4748.