CSUB Athletics program to hold 48th annual Spring Barbecue after hiatus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield is finally bringing back its CSUB Athletics annual Spring Barbecue for its 48th installment after a three years hiatus on Thurs, May 4.

The event is a way for the CSUB Runners to enjoy an evening with the Kern County community while also raising money for the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund. The barbecue will have food, drinks, and live music from local band Mento Buru.

The event will take place at CSUB's Icardo Center at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at GoRunners.com.

