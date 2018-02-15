CSUB University Police Department issues warning after man reportedly harasses woman on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California State University, Bakersfield University Police Department issued a safety bulletin Tuesday night.

The bulletin read "On February 12. 2018 the University Police Department received information that a male subject was harassing a female on campus near the bus turnaround and parking lot C. The incident occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. University Police responded, but the subject was not located."

Police Chief Marty Williamson reminds students to be aware of their surroundings and report and incidents on campus to police.

UPD also suggested students take the following precautions:

Request a free escort from University Police at any time you feel unsafe by calling 661-654-2677 (Emergency number 661-654-2111)

If uncomfortable, walk with someone else or a group.

Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.

Report any suspicious persons to University Police.

If you need support, free and confidential counseling services are available for students. You may contact the Counseling Center at (661) 654-3366. For faculty/staff, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides free, confidential referral and counseling services.