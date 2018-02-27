CSUB's Horace Mitchell hosting discussion in honor of Black History Month

Johana Restrepo
10:36 AM, Feb 27, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A discussion with the fourth president of CSUB Dr. Horace Mitchell will take place on Tuesday in honor of Black History Month.

Mitchell will be in the Fireside Room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information on this and other events, visit their school calendar site.

