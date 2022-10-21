Curran Middle School student found with pellet gun on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — School officials at Curran Middle School say a student brought a pellet gun to campus on Thursday, October 20th.

The Bakersfield City School District said that faculty and staff took immediate action after noticing a student showing off a gun to other students during lunchtime.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office was called to the campus and is investigating the situation.

The district encourages parents to check their child's backpack each morning before they leave for school.