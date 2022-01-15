CVS, Walgreens to close some stores due to COVID, staffing issues

(KERO) — CVS and Walgreens are shutting some pharmacies on weekends due to COVID and staffing issues.

The chief of staff at the American Pharmacists Association said pharmacies are consistently closing because of staffing pressures across the country.

Walgreens said the majority of its stores will stay open and operate with normal business hours. It plans to select days with "the lowest prescription demand" to minimize disruption for customers.

CVS says only a fraction of stores will temporarily close on one or both days of the weekend.

A list of affected stories has not been provided.

