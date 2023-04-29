CVWC visits Jastro Park to 'Lend A Hand' to neighbors in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Things like food, water, and a fresh change of clothes are things some people may take for granted, but for others, it's an all-day task just to find some of the basic necessities in life. One nonprofit initiative, Lending A Hand, has partnered up with first-generation college students locally in an effort to relieve some of that stress.

On Friday in Bakersfield's Jastro Park, the organization and students held a distribution event. Laura Morphis is one of the many people who came out looking for some extra assistance.

"I've received kindness, basically," said Morphis. "I received food, and dog food, and I guess clothes as well, so that really helped us in the situation we're in right now."

Morphis says she found out about the program through a Facebook group and decided to come look around. She says the items she received should keep her stable for about a week.

23ABC Bakersfield resident Laura Morphis

Morphis' situation is very common, which is exactly what the Central Valley Workers' Center thought of when they were establishing this project, according to CVWC Communications Coordinator Isidro Barrientos.

"We noticed that there was a large amount of homelessness in our community, specifically here in Wards 2 and 6, so what we decided to do is host an event to be able to give back to our community because it's given us so much," said Barrientos.

According to Barrientos, the event took 2 months of planning. Food resources were brought to the event by the Community Action Partnership of Kern, hygiene products were donated by local doctors, and clothing was donated by community members.

23ABC Isidro Barrientos, Central Valley Workers' Center Communications Coordinator

Barrientos says the majority of the donations came through CAP-K.

"I reached out to them and I was like, 'Hey, we're doing our first-time community event and we just need some resources,' and it was, 'Perfect. I can set you up with one pallet. That's 75 boxes,'" said Barrientos.

Each of those boxes is filled with enough non-perishables and food items for multiple meals.

Betsaida Rodriguez with the CVWC says they're content with the resources they've been able to give out, but she would like to see the group add hot meals to their distribution events in the future.

"It would be nice to give them something for them to eat right there and then, but, you know, we have to think about long-term as well," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says helping people is the reason the group is doing what it does.

"Earlier, we just got an individual that came with just an orange vest and he took a bunch of shirts because he needed it, and we gave him food, and people that need dog food as well, we'll give it to them," said Rodriguez. "Just in case they need it, we'll hand it out to them."

The CVWC is made up of primarily first-generation college students looking to give back to their communities. CVWC Youth Coordinator Anahi Serrano says she understands the stress of finding food or clothes.

"Growing up, my parents were farmworkers - are farmworkers. My mom works at a packing house, so I know the struggles of growing up in an immigrant family and, you know, being able to afford to go to college, and finally getting to a point where I can say, 'I'm gonna be able to give back to my community,'" said Serrano.

Serrano says she is grateful to be a part of an inclusive and supportive group, and says Friday's event wouldn't have been possible without the students.

23ABC CVWC Youth Coordinator Anahi Serrano

As for Morphis, she wants to encourage others in a similar situation to her to come and take advantage of this opportunity.

"It's amazing. I feel like it's awesome because people like me who are struggling will - this would be a benefit to them, so I really appreciate it," said Morphis.

Lend A Hand's organizers say they are proud of the work they do and how hard the students have worked to accomplish Friday's event. They say the overall goal of the community-centered collaboration is to one day open a dream center for high school students so Kern County youth of the future can receive the same benefits.