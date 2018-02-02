DA's office to discuss review of BPD shooting death of Francisco Serna

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County District Attorney's Office is holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss their review of the Bakersfield Police Department's officer involved shooting that led to the death of Francisco Serna.
The shooting happened on Dec. 12, 2016 in the 7900 block of Silver Birch Avenue in southwest Bakersfield.
His death made national headlines. BPD fired seven shots the night of the shooting, five of which struck Serna. In July, the review board found that all shots fired by BPD were within department policy.