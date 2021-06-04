Daughter of fallen firefighter graduates high school wearing father's jacket

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KERO) — The daughter of the firefighter who was killed at the Agua Dulce station graduated from high school on Thursday wearing her father's firefighting jacket as she tearfully received her diploma.

Several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered the ceremony. She wore her father's firefighting jacket over her robe as she crossed the stage and was accompanied by a sheriff's deputy who is a friend of the Carlon family.

Tory Carlon, a 44-year-old firefighter who had worked for the department for 20 years, was shot and killed at the Agua Dulce station on Tuesday. He was married with three daughters.