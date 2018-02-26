David Blaine to perform at Rabobank Theater

David Blaine is considered one of the greatest magicians in the world and he's going to be bringing his show to Bakersfield this spring.

On Monday, Rabobank Theater officials announced that Blaine will be performing in Bakersfield on May 7.

"David Blaine Live" kicks off on May 6 in San Diego then will be in Bakersfield the following day.

According to Rabobank officials, Citi is the offiical presale credit card of the tour. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through Cit's Private Pass program.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon.