David Marcus Thumbs Up Charity to hold 2nd annual golf tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The David Marcus Thumbs Up Charity will hold its second annual golf tournament on Sat, May 13.

The event will feature breakfast burritos and lunch, drinks, the Bakersfield Beauties, and raffle prizes. There will also be opportunities to learn about David Marcus, a man once known as "Mr. Bakersfield."

Registration fees are $150 per person before and $200 after Fri, April 28.

The event will take place at the Links at Riverlakes Ranch Golf Course. For more information, visit the event's page on CharityGolfToday.com.