David Nunes is retiring from congress

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From the Central Valley to Trump Tower–Devin Nunes announcing today that he will be retiring from his position as representative of California's 22nd congressional district.

The seat the incumbent has long held– will be vacated for a new endeavor: serving as CEO of former president Donald Trump’s new media company.

Devin Nunes is trading in his congressional seat in the central valley–and taking the helm of former president Donald Trump’s new media company–trump media and technology group corp.

The congressman issuing in this statement:

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of California’s San Joaquin Valley for nineteen years in the U.S. House of Representatives … recently, I was presented with an opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”

Americans may remember congressman Nunes defending former president trump during the impeachment hearings.

Trump also awarded congressman Nunes the medal of freedom in February–and as the congressman announced Friday, he’ll now make him CEO of his new media company. Trump announced on his company’s website that Nunes will step into the new position come January.

Congressman Kevin Mccarthy provided this statement about Nunes retirement from congress, saying in part quote:

“As the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, with the entire weight of the legacy media and Washington establishment bearing down on him, Devin stood by his convictions on behalf of his constituents and hardworking Americans across the country. And every step of the way, Devin was proven right. There is no better person prepared to compete head-to-head and lead an alternative to the big tech and big media cartel that has carried water for the Democrat Party for years than Devin.”

Nunes is retiring from congress less than a year before the 2022 midterm elections. According to the House of Representative’s archives, all districts require special elections to fill a vacant House seat during the first session of a congress which in this case, begins January 3, less than a month away.

Congressman Nunes’ announcement also comes just before the redistricting of California congressional districts at the beginning of 2022 to reflect the 2020 census.

If one of the proposed maps for redistricting goes through, then Devin Nunes would have had to run for reelection in another district.