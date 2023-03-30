Day Three: West Boys trial continues

More witness testimony was heard in the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West who are both charged with second-degree murder in the case of their two adoptive sons Orrin and Orson.

The prosecutors played an interview on Wednesday between an FBI agent and Trezell West. During the interview, the agent accused Trezell of lying and said the boys had to have been missing longer than they originally reported.

Trezell and Jacqueline initially reported the boys missing in December 2020.

Meanwhile, the defense is trying to establish that law enforcement did not do enough in their search for the boys and that Orrin and Orson West are still missing. Their bodies have never been found.