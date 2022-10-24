DEA and Tehachapi Police Department hold Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be holding a Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, October 29th.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides citizens with the opportunity to legally dispose of any prescription drugs that may be expired or unwanted. The DEA will accept all legal capsules, tablets, and patches, as well as vaping devices and cartridges with the batteries removed, with no questions asked. The DEA, however, will not accept syringes, liquids, and any illegal drugs.

The last Prescription Drug Take Back Day saw more than 720,000 pounds of expired or unwanted prescription drugs collected and properly disposed of.

For more information, go to the DEA's Prescription Drug Take Back Day website or call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.