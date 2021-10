BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to Bakersfield Police Department one person died in a car crash in central Bakersfield around 8:30 p.m Wednesday near the intersection of Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane.

Police said two vehicles were traveling East on Brundage, when a third vehicle pulled out in front of them causing the collision, killing one person in that third vehicle.

Everyone else in the crash had minor to moderate injuries. Lanes are still closed in the area as BPD investigates.