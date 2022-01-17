Deadly crash in East Bakersfield

A deadly crash took place in East Bakersfield Sunday night.

Around 9 in the evening, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Morning Drive for a single vehicle rollover, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male pinned under his vehicle, suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.

Four other passengers were also injured in the crash. The driver however is not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed and alcohol appear to be factors, according to BPD. Officers found the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned several times.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111

