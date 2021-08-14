Watch
Deadly crash on Olive Drive overpass

Posted at 10:01 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 01:54:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Oildale tonight.The crash happened just before 9:30 pm on the Olive Drive overpass near the 99.

CHP said a driver in a truck crossed the median and hit another car in a head-on collision. The passenger in the car died at the scene, two other people were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and seat belts appear to be worn according to CHP.

Eastbound lanes on olive are currently closed.

