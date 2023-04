BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash Monday morning in Oildale.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called around 1 a.m. for a man down in the slow lane of the southbound 99 near 7th Standard Road.

As of right now, we don't know if the man was hit by a car.

No further information on this has been released but we'll keep you updated as we learn more.