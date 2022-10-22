Defending the Dream: Bakersfield College supports undocumented students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students and leaders on the campus of Bakersfield College spent Friday celebrating the last day of Undocumented Student Action Week. The event was put in place to provide a home away from home for undocumented students.

On October 5th, a federal court of appeals ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is unlawful. DACA has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation since it was put in place by the Obama administration a decade ago.

The court’s ruling means that former recipients can renew their status, but the United States won’t be accepting new applicants into the program.

Vice Chancellor for State and Federal Relations for California Community Colleges Linda Vasquez says the court’s ruling will harm the immigrant community.

“Basically what this decision does is continues to sow fear and uncertainty in the lives of our immigrant communities, especially those who are DACA holders,” said Vasquez.

In response to the DACA ruling, Bakersfield College has made legal resources and financial aid available to provide support for undocumented students, as well as Know Your Rights workshops to help undocumented students navigate a situation where they may be stopped and questioned by immigration or law enforcement.

Undocumented Student Action Week at Bakersfield College began in 2016 in response to threats being made then against the DACA program.

“I want them to know that they are welcome here. That this is their home,” said Bakersfield College Vice President of Student Affairs Imelda Simos-Valdez. “It’s all year round. In the end, the goal is to make sure that they are succeeding as students, that they have a safe haven. You know, a home away from home, pretty much.”

The most recent court action against DACA has prompted this year’s Undocumented Student Action Week for California Community Colleges to be themed “Juntos Podemos,” which means “Together, we can.”

Vasquez explains what it means to work as a partner for the success of undocumented students.

“Yes, financial aid is important. Yes, a liaison is important. But the most important thing we can do is make students feel like they belong,” said Vasquez.

Simos-Valdez agrees that the best thing the college can do for undocumented students is make sure they know they’re welcome on campus.

“They face different barriers than we do, right? And oftentimes that discourages them from pursuing the education,” said Simos-Valdez. “For them to be here, we really want to make sure that they have a good experience.”