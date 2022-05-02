Delano asking for the community's help in how to spend $179,000

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — If you want to make sure any concerns you have about your community are heard then make sure to attend the city of Delano's second Action Plan Community Workshop on Tuesday.

According to officials, thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, the city will receive $579,000 each year for things like improving water facilities, construction of public facilities, demolition of blighted properties, and street improvements.

The city says they still have $179,000 left in the fund and are looking for community input on how to use it.

Residents are invited to attend the workshop Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Ellington Community Center.