Delano Community Garden helping residents access fresh foods

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Despite being the heartland of agriculture, communities like Delano, Wasco, and Arvin are considered food deserts, meaning it is difficult to access healthy foods. Now, a community garden is slowly changing this.

Delano residents Salvador Arceo and his wife Ramona Silva Arceo are among the people participating in the Adventist Health Community Garden in Delano, The Arceos have been growing food in the garden since March, and feel a sense of pride in their investment in the community and their own health.

“Because this food is healthier, as it has no chemicals or anything else sprayed on it,” said Arceo. “It’s clean and for our health, everything we harvest here is better.”

KERO Salvador Arceo and his wife, Ramona Silva Arceo at the Delano Community Garden on September 13th, 2022.

The Areceos have grown watermelons, oranges, lettuce, onions, green peppers, and corn. They also grow fruits to make juice every morning, and even though it’s only been a couple of months, they say they feel healthier already.

More than the healthy food and the physical aspect, Ramona Arceo shared how therapeutic it has been to connect with others in the community and simply feel connected to the soil.

“Especially for seniors, I hear a lot about people who have depression, anxiety, and here all of that goes away,” said Ramona. “I don’t suffer from that but for me, all my worries are gone when I focus on my harvest.”

As the Arceos are both retired, they feel the community garden has given them something to take care of again.

“Despite my age, I am still here shoveling, doing what I can, and proving we still have much more to give,” said Ramona.

The Delano Community Garden works on a first come, first served basis. Currently, they have all 105 plots filled. They are looking to continue expanding the garden so that more people can enjoy the service.