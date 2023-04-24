Delano community gathers for Cesar Chavez celebration

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Community members gathered to remember the life of civil rights labor leader Cesar Chavez on Sun, April 23.

The celebration of life honored the 30th anniversary of Chavez's death. Delano's Vice Mayor, Salvador Solorio Ruiz, said the event was a way to honor the leaders that came before them.

"Today is the time for us to come together to unite as a community and to remember the leaders who came before us, but to also ask 'how can we continue that same legacy of Cesar Chavez?'" explained Ruiz.

Ruiz says this was the first time they held the event in Delano, which is the birthplace of the farmworker movement. The city hopes to continue hosting it moving forward.

