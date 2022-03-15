Delano community honors those who lost their lives to gun violence

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The community in Delano gathered to honor the life of Nayeli Gonzalez and others who’ve died from gun violence in the city.

The goal was to continue pushing for justice and encouraging the community to help law enforcement with investigations.

“It's time to stop pointing the finger and start looking at ourselves and our own conscious and saying are we doing the right thing, we have to stand with each of these families, not just because it's my son, but because it’s the son of someone else that might be murdered tomorrow.”

Here today, gone tomorrow.

That’s what some parents, like those of Nayeli Gonzalez have faced, due to gun violence.

Gonzalez died in January 2020 at Cesar Chavez Park while visiting home during winter break.

Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said since the shooting their department has continued to investigate: “The DPD has worked tirelessly over the last two years following up on leads, speaking with community members, and trying to identify who were the suspects in the case.”

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer also attended the vigil and said it's tough for families to go through this type of crime.

“Homicide is the worst crime; it is so permanent. The loss of life is so horrible for the victim's families and what’s worse is 50% of the homicides in our county are unsolved. That means from my office we can only hope to help 50% of families who have suffered the ultimate loss.”

Zimmer added while it's not easy there is hope as her office continues to work tirelessly to bring justice to families.

Pastor David Vivas of Delano organized the vigil and said he wants to ensure families work is being done.