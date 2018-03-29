Delano doctor sentenced for striking, killing pedestrian in 2016

DELANO, Calif. - A Delano doctor was sentenced last week for hitting and killing a pedestrian in 2016.

Dr. Alphonso Remedio Afron pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

On Oct. 4, 2016, Dr. Afron was driving westbound on Cecil Avenue when he failed to yield to Ruby Annette Caraan who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. His car struck Caraan, who later died of her injuries.

Cellphone records showed Dr. Afron was using his phone at the time of the crash.

Dr. Afron was sentenced to a fine and three years of court probation.