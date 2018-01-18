Delano man arrested after allegedly making several threats to kill police officers

DELANO, Calif. - Delano Police received a threat to their headquarters that turned into a pursuit and eventually an arrest earlier this month.

On January 3, Delano Police were dispatched to their headquarters after a man called the dispatch center and said he was going to "go to the police department with 16 guns to shoot and kill everybody."

Police said the man, Matthew Juarez, called and cursed at another dispatcher, threatening to kill him if he didn't get what he wanted. The dispatcher asked him not to threaten him and Juarez said it wasn't a threat, it was a promise, according to police.

Delano Police located Juarez and found two cars that were vandalized at a home where Juarez's separated wife lives. That night, police attempted to make a traffic stop on Juarez that turned into a long pursuit. He threatened to kill officers and was eventually taken into custody.

Juarez was booked on charges including reckless evading peace officer, threaten with intent to terrorize, obstruct/resist executive officer, vandalism, annoying calls to 911. He is being held on $115,000 bail.