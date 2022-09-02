Delano, McFarland, KCSO officers involved in standoff in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Officers with the Delano and McFarland Police Departments, along with Kern County Sheriff's deputies, were in a standoff Thursday evening at a home near the intersection of Inyo Street and 19th Avenue in Delano. Probation officers were also at the scene.

ABC23 reached out to all three law enforcement agencies involved for information on the standoff. Officials could only verify that the incident is under investigation by the McFarland Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC23 for updates as more information becomes available.