Delano murder suspect arrested at Mexico-United States border

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A Delano man suspected of murder was arrested while attempting to cross the southern border into Mexico on Thurs, April 20.

Eduardo Hernandez, 25, was detained at the San Ysidro Border Crossing by United States Customs and Border Protection agents while he tried to gain entry into Mexico. According to the Delano Police Department, Hernandez is suspected of killing Delano resident Ruben Tapia, 43, on Wed, April 19.

DPD officers were notified of gunshots being fired at the North Kern Cemetery near the intersection of Garces Highway and Albany Street around 4:53 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered Tapia after he had been shot multiple times. Tapia was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Following an investigation by the DPD Investigation Division, it was discovered that a fight broke out between a group of people when Hernandez pulled out a gun. A struggle for the weapon then ensued, resulting in Tapia being shot multiple times. Hernandez then fled the scene.

After being detained at the border, Hernandez was arrested and taken to the DPD. He was then transported to the Kern County Sheriff's Office Central Receiving Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ozuna at (661) 721-3377, extension number 1501.

