Delano Police Investigating a Double Homicide

DELANO, Calif. - Delano Police Department is investigating a double homicide occurring late Friday night.

Officers responded to shots fired on the 1700 block of Ellington Street at about 9:30 p.m. They located three adult males inside the garage of a single family home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Two victims died at the scene. The remaining victim was transported to an area hospital.

The names of the three victims are unknown at this time pending notification of the next of kin. If you have any information regarding this incident call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377 or the tipline at 721-3369.