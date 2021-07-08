Delano Police issue citations for illegal fireworks

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Illegal fireworks are still a major issue here in Kern County. According to the Delano Police Department, they were able to stop some rule-breakers over the holiday weekend.

Members of the operation responded to approximately 95 firework-related calls for service between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight on July 4th. Calls for service were significantly down compared to last year, which had 172 firework-related calls for service.

Members of the operation issued seven citations. The cost of a citation is $1,500.

Several pounds of illegal aerial fireworks were seized and later relinquished to Kern County Fire for destruction.

There were no injuries or structure fires related to the use of illegal fireworks.