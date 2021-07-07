Delano teenager loses hand in fireworks incident

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A Delano boy is in the hospital recovering from injuries he sustained in a fireworks incident on Sunday.

According to ABC30, Siblings say Angel Vega was celebrating Independence Day and his July 5th birthday with friends in Earlimart when the incident happened. Angel's brother, Josue, says the fuse on the firework was short and sparked too fast for Angel to get to safety.

The blast left him with severe injuries that required his right hand to be amputated and limited use of his left hand, which will require rehabilitation. Angel has surgery scheduled for Thursday to determine if more of his right limb will need to be removed. He also suffered injuries to his eyes.

Angel's sister, Jessica, says he was lighting a legal safe and sane firework but reminds everyone even those are still dangerous.

Another teenager lost his hand after he was playing with fireworks early Monday morning in southwest Bakersfield.

Covering Kern County Boy loses hand after lighting firework Lia Yoakum, 23ABC

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, three teenagers were lighting off fireworks at 1:43 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Stine Road. Police say a 16-year-old boy was attempting to throw the firework in the air, but it detonated prior to leaving his hand.

A 17-year-old boy had injuries to his thumb, and according to BPD, he may lose that finger. The third individual, a 15-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his chest.