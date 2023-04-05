Delano tenant groups advocate for rent control at Delano City Council meeting

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Affordable housing, and to pass the Rent Stabilization Ordinance. These are the matters at hand that the members of the Delano community are asking city officials to provide, to keep people housed and off the streets.

"For us, it's really making sure that people are thriving," said Jose Salvador Orellana, Co-Executive Director of LOUD for Tomorrow, a tenant advocacy group. "Right now, folks are surviving. The price of eggs, milk, and gas is incredible. Folks are really struggling more than ever before. It's the government's responsibility, the city council's responsibility, to protect them. To protect us."

Orellana says he and other community members raised their concerns about the need for affordable housing to officials during Monday's meeting of the Delano City Council. According to Orellana, the proposed ordinance would limit rent increases to 70 percent of the percentage change of the Consumer Price Index.

The ordinance would also prohibit landlords from raising the rent above 3 percent over a 5-year period.

"We heard voices from young people, from elderly residents, from farmworkers, from a whole diverse set of residents, and they're very passionate about having this," said Orellana. "We hope the 3 city council members who could vote on this that they keep up to their promises that they made during their campaigns, and they act fast, because people are going homeless."

Delano City Councilwoman Veronica Vasquez says that, considering the Central Valley has families who have lived here for decades, including farm workers who oftentimes are living on a limited income, something needs to be done.

Vasquez says that although the ordinance has not been passed, it is still a goal that remains on her radar.

"You have folks that were born and raised here and want to continue to stay here, and I understand that. The ordinance does both look at landlords and tenants, but we have to take the smaller steps to even get to that ordinance, but my long-term goal is to eventually pass an ordinance," said Vasquez.

However, Delano City Councilwoman Liz Morris says there are other angles to consider when it comes to rent control and the effect it can have on landlords.

"I understand that rent is high and I really feel for you, but the cost is high for everyone. I'm not only talking about renters, but I'm talking about landlords, too. I think everybody has this misconception that all landlords are wealthy, but they're not. Many of them are still paying their mortgages on their houses," said Morris.

On Tuesday afternoon, Orellana says the organization met to "debrief" after attending the city council meeting in order to figure out their next steps.

"Yesterday [Monday] was a testament that residents really need this. We really need to act urgently to make sure that families stay home," said Orellana.

Following Monday's city council meeting and with no vote held on the ordinance yet, Orellana says a Request for Proposal for a housing study to be conducted was passed, something Orellana says he believes is a step in the right direction.