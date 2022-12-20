Delano to receive new Chipotle location with drive-thru lane

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A new Chipotle location will open in Delano on Thursday, Dec 22. The location will be the first in Delano to feature a drive-thru lane.

The first five people in line during the location's grand opening will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Meanwhile, those that download the Chipotle Rewards app will receive free chips and guacamole after making their first purchase.

The new location will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. It is located at 503 Woollomes Avenue.