Delano's LOUD for Tomorrow empowers youth through civic engagement

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — LOUD for Tomorrow is a nonprofit organization based out of Delano focused on empowering youth through civic engagement, and advocacy. Founded in 2018, the nonprofit just opened its new office space.

The organization itself was created by a group of high schoolers who wanted to provide a safe space for youth where they could come together and brainstorm on potential solutions for issues within the community. Organizers say the addition of the new space will only help them grow faster.

“We want it to be a safe space. We wanted a space for power building, community policy, driven solutions. We want this space to be a space of joy and a celebration of our culture,” explained Jose Salvador Orellana, co-executive director for LOUD for Tomorrow.

Orellana says the new office space is simply an extension of what they already provide but feels they will now be able to provide more. He says their crew of eight people felt they needed a bigger space to express their creative solutions while also drawing in new members.

Orellana says they involve themselves heavily in the community but in a variety of ways to ensure they reach as many people as possible.

“Attending city council meetings, registering their friends and neighbors to vote. It looks like giving public comments at school boards for budget transparency or budget demands.”

Ryles Ramos has been with LOUD for Tomorrow since he was a sophomore in high school. Ramos says after five years of being involved with the organization the goal now is to pass on what they’ve learned.

“I didn't know anything about where I'm from and LOUD for Tomorrow helped educate me on things of that such and not just knowing my own community but other people's backgrounds too.”

New member Emily Serrano says she decided to join the nonprofit for that exact reason. Looking to be more educated about her community, Serrano says LOUD for Tomorrow has also helped her better connect with herself and others and discover a new passion.

“I kind of like know more about myself that I didn't before. Like I really do care about the community and I really do want people that do need help to receive those resources and all in all I just want to be a part of the community.”

Serrano says she also enjoys being able to connect with people her age who share the same passions as her. Serrano says the nonprofit is special to her as it caters directly to youth voices which she says is important when building the community up.

“I really like how they just make everybody feel so inclusive and I feel like that's such a great thing about this organization.”

The next big event for LOUD for Tomorrow will be Tuesday, September 19. Members will be continuing their phone banking in honor of Border Registration Day.

For more information on how to join visit the LOUD for Tomorrow website.

