Delays on NB Interstate 5 due to overturned semi-truck

Posted at 3:49 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 18:50:26-04

(KERO) — Caltrans reported an overturned semi-truck has reduced northbound Interstate 5 to two lanes, causing delays at the Highway 99 split south of Bakersfield.

The incident was reported around 2:45 according to California Highway Patrol. CHP reported traffic is backed up to Laval Road and slowed in the Gorman area.

This story is developing.

