Delays on NB Interstate 5 due to overturned semi-truck

(KERO) — Caltrans reported an overturned semi-truck has reduced northbound Interstate 5 to two lanes, causing delays at the Highway 99 split south of Bakersfield.

The incident was reported around 2:45 according to California Highway Patrol. CHP reported traffic is backed up to Laval Road and slowed in the Gorman area.

KERN COUNTY: Northbound I-5 has been reduced to 2 lanes at the SR-99 split due to an overturned big rig. Expect delays through the area. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/BRfO3i9gdG — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 27, 2021

This story is developing.