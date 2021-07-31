Delta Variant cases on the rise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has recorded another day of new triple-digit Covid cases, as the country faces a spike fueled by the Delta Variant. Kern County Public Health reported 145 new cases through its dashboard.

There were no new deaths reported and no new cases of the Delta Variant. Thursday, there were 29. It is important to note that public health is currently facing a backlog of test results from the state.

The highly transmissible delta variant remains a concern with cases surging across the country.

Kern county public health said testing for the Delta Variant is completely different than testing for the original strain of Covid-19 and is done on the state level. Not all cases get tested for the variant, so there are likely more cases of the delta variant not yet identified.

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated.