Department of Water Resources approves 12 groundwater sustainability plans

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The Department of Water Resources has announced its approval of the plans for 12 more groundwater sustainability basins in the state.

The approval will round out the total number of plans approved to 30 out of 36.

Kern County's plan is one of the six that has not been approved. The reason is that the groundwater sustainability agencies within the Kern County sub-basin are not all on the same page. They are currently working to address the deficiencies that have deemed the county's plan inadequate.

More snowmelt is expected to increase water flow due to the warmer temperatures, thus keeping these sub-basins full.

