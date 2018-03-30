Dewar's delivers Easter gifts to hospitalized children

Natalie Tarangioli
8:52 AM, Mar 30, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local candy and ice cream shop will be making a visit to hospitalized children on Friday.

Dewar's will be stopping by The Lauren Small Children's Center at Memorial Hospital to deliver Easter gifts. 

The visit will take place at 10:30 a.m. at 420 34th Street.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News