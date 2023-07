BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health will host a free drive-thru Back-to-School event on Sat, July 29.

Families with children in school from Kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to Bessie Owens Elementary School for free school resources. Supplies will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.