Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dignity Health to host free mammogram clinic in Wasco

Free mammogram exams will be offered to women who are over the age of 40, have not had a screening in the past year, and have no health insurance.
Breast Cancer Screening
Franka Bruns/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 16, 2007 file photo, X-ray technician Martina Rosenow, right, and assistant medical technician Marianne Warnholz, demonstrate the mammogram screening program in Berlin. New research from the American Cancer Society shows that breast cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in the world. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns, File)
Breast Cancer Screening
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:47:17-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals announced that it will be offering free mammograms in Wasco through its Community Wellness Program on Sun, April 30.

Free mammogram exams will be offered to women who are over the age of 40, have not had a screening in the past year, and have no health insurance. Women from Wasco, Buttonwillow, McFarland, Delano, and Shafter are invited to the event.

The event will take place at the Wasco Parks and Recreation building on Poplar Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in patients will be accepted, however, priority will be given to those that make appointments.

To learn more about the event or schedule an appointment, call the Dignity Health Community Wellness Program at (661) 323-3238 or email them at CWP@DignityHealth.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets