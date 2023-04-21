Dignity Health to host free mammogram clinic in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals announced that it will be offering free mammograms in Wasco through its Community Wellness Program on Sun, April 30.

Free mammogram exams will be offered to women who are over the age of 40, have not had a screening in the past year, and have no health insurance. Women from Wasco, Buttonwillow, McFarland, Delano, and Shafter are invited to the event.

The event will take place at the Wasco Parks and Recreation building on Poplar Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in patients will be accepted, however, priority will be given to those that make appointments.

To learn more about the event or schedule an appointment, call the Dignity Health Community Wellness Program at (661) 323-3238 or email them at CWP@DignityHealth.org.

