Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza to come to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Disney Junior Live On Tour will stop by Bakersfield for its most recent show, "Costume Palooza," on Tues, Nov 21.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza follows Mickey Mouse and friends as they try to throw a costume party, only for mysterious weather to get in their way. The show will feature characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Superkitties, and Spiderman.

Those who attend the show are encouraged to dress up or cosplay as characters from Disney Junior shows "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," "Doc McStuffins," "Firebuds," "Superkitties," "Puppy Dog Pals," and "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse."

The show will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena. Tickets to the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri, June 16.

