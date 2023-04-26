District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer speaks on National Crime Victims' Rights Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer joined 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann live on Wednesday to discuss National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The annual Victims’ Rights March hosted by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office is happening at 3:00 p.m. on April 27. It will begin with a ceremony at the courtyard by the Kern County Administrative building at 1115 Truxtun Avenue.

After the ceremony, participants are invited to march on a short walk around downtown Bakersfield. For this year’s march, the District Attorney will be focusing on parents who have lost children to homicide crimes.

All community members are invited to attend.