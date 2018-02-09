Disturbance causes large law enforcement and fire response at Petco on Gosford Rd.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a disturbance at the Petco on Gosford Rd. Thursday evening.

Bakersfield Police said a transient with mental issues got into a bathroom and discharged a fire extinguisher, leading employees to think there was a fire inside the business and the fire department being called.

The transient was also banging his head inside of the bathroom, according to BPD.

There was no crime committed, and no injuries, according to BPD.