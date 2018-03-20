DOCS: Local teacher allegedly asks teen to have sex and to keep their texting relationship a secret

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Court documents obtained by 23ABC show that a 17-year-old girl and a local teacher reportedly engaged in an "inappropriate texting relationship."
Those documents state that Johnny Gray Watson, 50, asked the student to continue their conversation on SnapChat, which automatically deletes messages once they're opened.
The victim used another device to photograph the messages she was allegedly getting from Watson.
The messages received by the victim, according to the court document, included Watson asking the victim if she wanted to have sex with him and to keep their texting a secret.
He also asked her to deny their relationship if it came to light saying that his career "would be over."
Watson has not issued a statement and has hired an attorney.
