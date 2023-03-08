Doctors say treating opioid addiction is easier with Sublocade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the newest methods of treating opioid-use disorder has doctors raving. It's called Sublocade, a brandname extended-release injection of buprenorphine.

"It's incredibly effective," said Dr. David Beare, medical director of special populations for Clinica Sierra Vista. “The purpose of it is is to get rid of those opioid cravings but at the same time offer some protection."

Most people are familiar with Narcan and Naloxone as treatments for opioid overdose, but Sublocade and buprenorphine are treatments for opioid-use disorder that target cravings. It binds with opioid receptors in the brain and can reduce cravings and symptoms, with patients often maintaining treatment for years.

“Imagine fentanyl binding to opioid receptors and dialing them all the way up to an 11, potentially causing an overdose. Well Suboxone, buprenorphine, and Sublocade bind to the exact same receptors, but they only activate them to about 40 or 50% of that," Beare said. "What that means is because you’re getting some activation of the receptor your cravings are gone, cravings are controlled. Because the activation isn’t dialed up as high as the other one, it's very hard to overdose on it.”

Methadone is another treatment, but unlike Methadone, Sublocade injections need only be administered once a month. While Dr. Beare said Methadone is a viable treatment option that has saved countless lives, it comes with strings attached.

"[It's] typically once daily, when you first start that, so patients have show up every single day be difficult when you’re trying to get your life back in order you’re trying to get a job and now you are required to be at a clinic," he said.

Dr. Beare also said Methadone doesn't offer quite the same protection as Sublocade.

"Methadone doesn't offer that protective quality that buprenorphine does, so it binds to those same receptors but you can still use other opioids on top of it and it possible to overdose on methadone itself," he said.

Buprenorphine was approved by the FDA in 2017 and is one of three medications approved to treat opioid use disorder, a disease with a rising kill-rate. According to the state opioid overdose dashboard, in Kern County, 274 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. The annual crude mortality rate that year was 29.7 per 100,000 residents, an increase of 131% from 2019.

“This disease can impact absolutely anyone, and we know now what we probably didn’t know 20 years ago that there are a lot of genetic component socioeconomic components, mental health components that contribute to opioid use another substance use disorder," Dr. Beare said.

One of the difficulties with getting more people familiar with Sublocade has been a high cost. Dr. Beare said word-of-mouth has helped them though, and in Kern, there's not many significant barriers.

"I think if we had more providers educated and sort of understanding how the treatment works and how to access it I think we can make a huge impact," he said.

Anyone who may be facing opioid-use disorder and is ready to seek treatment can visit either Adventist Health or Dignity Health hospitals, both of which have programs with the California Bridge Network, a state-funded program that supports hospitals in offering treatment for substance use disorders. Dr. Beare also said anyone is welcomed to visit his clinic on 1015 Baker St.

